Tyrone edge out Derry to take Minor title

Eoin McElhome lifts the Fr Murray cup. Photo by Phil Armstrong

By Courier Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Goals made all the difference for Tyrone as they edged out Derry in a thrilling decider to clinch their second successive Ulster Minor Football Championship title at Clones.

Two Eoin McElholm strikes, along with goals from Ronan Molloy and Caolan Donnelly, paved the way for a hard-earned victory as they did just about enough to keep a resurgent Oak Leaf side at bay.

The Red Hands led by five points at one stage, before their opponents came roaring back to go level, but crucially, the defending provincial champions were able to pull away again to finish strongly.

Full match report and photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220601tyronecourier

