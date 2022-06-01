Tyrone edge out Derry to take Minor title

Goals made all the difference for Tyrone as they edged out Derry in a thrilling decider to clinch their second successive Ulster Minor Football Championship title at Clones.

Two Eoin McElholm strikes, along with goals from Ronan Molloy and Caolan Donnelly, paved the way for a hard-earned victory as they did just about enough to keep a resurgent Oak Leaf side at bay.

The Red Hands led by five points at one stage, before their opponents came roaring back to go level, but crucially, the defending provincial champions were able to pull away again to finish strongly.

