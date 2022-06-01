Woman to stand trial for alleged GBH and cruelty to child

A case in which a woman is accused of seriously assaulting a child is to be transferred to Crown Court.

The accused, who is aged in her 20s, but cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, is charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on days between 17 November and 8 December 2020.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220601tyronecourier