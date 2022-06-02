MLA meets with Danske Bank officials over Fivemiletown closure

MLA meets with Danske Bank officials over Fivemiletown closure

Danske Bank, Fivemiletown

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Officials from Danske Bank held a meeting with DUP representatives Deborah Erskine MLA and Councillor Frances Burton in which the imminent closure of the Fivemiletown branch was discussed.

Together with members of Fivemiletown Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Erskine stressed that the "very real concerns of people from the community who are worried about the bank closure and the subsequent impact on business" were put forward.

Danske Bank announced earlier this month that its branch in Fivemiletown - as well as those in Cookstown, Lurgan and Kilkeel - will close on Friday, 16th September.

See this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220601tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271