Vintage show and rally in Cookstown heralds Summertime!

Vintage show and rally in Cookstown heralds Summertime!

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association are holding their annual vintage show, rally, and family fun day on Saturday 11th June.

By Courier Reporter

Reporter:

By Courier Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tullylagan Vintage Owners’ Association are holding their annual vintage show, rally, and family fun day at Loughry Campus, Cookstown, on Saturday 11th June.

As well as the usual display of tractors ,cars, stationery engines, there will also be a range of craft displays including butter making, bee keeping, spinning and stick making.

Full preview details in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220601tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271