Pomeroy WI President gets BEM

The President of Pomeroy Women's Institute is set to be awarded with a BEM after being included in this year's Birthday Honours list.

Beth Irwin, originally from Cookstown now living in Pomeroy, has been involved with the Women's Institute in Northern Ireland for 45 years.

Receiving her BEM for services to the Women's Institute and to the community in County Tyrone.

