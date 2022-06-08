Torrent cyclists go the extra mile for charities

Torrent Cycling Club have completed a 380 mile Mizen (Cork) to Malin (Donegal) challenge, raising €760 of vital funds for two important causes in the process.

The challenge began last Thursday, 2nd June, with a 30 mile cycle beginning in Cork to the first hotel. Friday and Saturday featured rides averaging 125 mile per day. The final day, riding from Enniskillen to Malin was around 95 miles.

Read the Club's full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220608tyronecourier