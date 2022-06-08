Voluntary Service Queen's Award for Knockmany Running Club

Clogher Valley-based Knockmany Running Club is to receive the prestigious Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The popular running club is one of 13 organisations across Northern Ireland to be recognised.

The Voluntary Service honour is awarded to volunteer groups who have provided community support and empowered others.

Knockmany Running Club has been recognised as enhancing the lives of others through their work.

