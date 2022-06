It's the end of term and the end of an era for P7 pupils in schools throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster as they say a fond farewell to primary education.

The Courier will be featuring P7 photos from all the local schools starting this week.

Don't miss our 12-page Primary 7 supplement in tomorrow morning's issue of the Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier.

And look out for more P7 photos to follow over the coming weeks!