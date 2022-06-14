Three men charged following fifth attack on Moy War Memorial

THREE men have been arrested following the latest attack on the War Memorial in Moy.

The attack took place in the early hours Sunday last and saw the three men “picking up, throwing around, and damaging the wreaths”, according to a social media post from the Police.

Police have confirmed that all three men involved in the attack have now been charged to court.

A 20-year-old male has been charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

A second 20-year-old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assault on police.

Meanwhile, a 19-year old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police and attempted criminal damage.

