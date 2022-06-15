New build for Edendork PS

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planning committee has approved plans to build a new 11 classroom primary school on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon.

Submitted by agent Hamilton Architects on behalf of applicant Edendork Primary School, permission has been granted to demolish St Malachy’s Parochial Hall at 163 Coalisland Road, Dungannon and build a new 11 classroom primary school with associated landscaping, vehicle access, car parking and hard and grass play areas.

