Stewartstown's Steven Ferguson in a class of his own!
THE third round of the 2021 Northern Ireland Autotest Championship, sponsored by McMillan Specialist Cars of Antrim, took place on Saturday, June 5 at the Transport Training Services Centre, Nutts Corner.
Organised by Larne Motor Club, just as Round 1 had been, and run at the same venue as Round 1, it came as little surprise that the overall winner was the same too. Steven Ferguson is simply in a class of his own. The Stewartstown man gave another masterclass and made it three events and three wins.
Full report / results and more pics in this week's Courier
OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)