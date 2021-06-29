Nutts Corner Motorsport Centre welcomes rally enthusiasts

THE Rallysport Association will visit The Nutts Corner Motorsport Centre for their sixth rally event of 2021 in Ireland this Sunday (July 4) - and spectators are welcome!

The event will be action-packed as drivers will complete seven or eight timed runs on the exciting and challenging venue.

A total of 120 competitors have entered from all over the country in 14 different classes including flame spitting turbo charged four wheel drive R5 Fiesta’s, R2 Fiestas, WRC Subaru Impreza’s and Mitsubishi EVO’s.

There will also be some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast rear wheel drive Ford Escorts, BMW’s and Toyotas, there will be Honda Civics, Peugeot 205’s and 208’s, Renaults, Opel’s and Vauxhalls in the front wheel drive classes, and to cap them all will be a host of the phenomenally fast motorcycle engine race buggy’s all competing for the honor’s for fastest overall time of the day.

As this is the sixth RSA rally in 2021 the entry is packed with many top-class drivers, navigators and beautiful cars wanting to get ‘seat time’ in preparation for ‘normality’ which we expect to return soon. A high action event is expected around this superb motorsport facility, and it all starts at 10.30am.

‘Start your engines’ can be heard and smelt at 10.15am at all RSA events and with the government Covid restrictions no longer limiting the number of overall attendee’s spectators are very welcome.

The adult entry fee is only £10 and with deals available for children and families together with senior citizens enjoying free entry, what better way to enjoy a Spring Sunday.