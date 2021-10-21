Devine wins Sperrins Rally but Greer secures NI title!

CALLUM Devine and Brian Hoy won the Go Power Tour of the Sperrins Rally on Saturday while Jonny Greer and Kirsty Riddick secured the 2021 McGrady Insurance Motorsport UK Northern Ireland Rally Championship title!



Having won the title for the first time in 2017, Greer entered the final event of the season knowing that a measured drive would ensure his second title success.



Don't miss our two pages of reports and photos from the local rally in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper