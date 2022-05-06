Dungannon’s Ben Hawe shines on dreary night at Tullyroan Oval

ON a damp and dreary night at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday, the on track action lifted the spirits of the hardy race fans who were served up some fantastic racing.



Crumlin’s Adam Maxwell took a decisive win in the tenth round of National Hot Rods World Series NI, whilst Portadown’s World Champion Nigel Jackson took his new BMW to victory in the Lightning Rods Tullyroan Challenge Cup.

Kilrea’s Zack McCombe was a deserving winner in the Thunder Rods category, with other feature race wins falling to Antrim’s Stephen McCready in the 1300 Stock Cars and young Dungannon lad Ben Hawe in the Ninja Karts.

