Met Office Weather Warning For Heavy Rain

Until 23:59 Thu 4th Jan

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Heavy Rain until 23:59 tomorrow night (Thu)

If you experience flooding, you can report it using the link below:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/reporting-flooding

