Scheme to attract tourists to the apple orchards of north Armagh

A scheme designed to attract tourists to the apple orchards of north Armagh is to be developed by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Although the project is at a very early stage, council’s economic development and regeneration committee have approved a letter of offer from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of more than £40,000 to take it forward.

The funding will help council identify and bring together members of the apple orchards experience cluster; develop a measurable action plan to bring the experiential tourism offering to the marketplace; identify skills gap and address them; develop and implement a marketing plan to deliver the final product; and identify stakeholders who could benefit from the new experience.