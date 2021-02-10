Dungannon has highest Covid infection rate in NI

CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster are continuing their downward slide – but nevertheless are the highest in Northern Ireland, with the BT70 postcode area (Dungannon) top of the Covid charts, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.

Meanwhile, a further 11 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now sitting at 175.

Over the last seven days (February 1-7), there were 394 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 267.1 per 100k of the population - the highest rate in Northern Ireland.