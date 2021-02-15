Green light for remaining phase of £1million scheme at Maghera Leisure Centre

MID-Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee has given the green light to the remaining phase of the £1million scheme to enhance leisure facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre, with proposed floodlighting at the site’s new 3G pitch now approved. The scheme is part of an overall £5.2M investment in leisure and outdoor recreation facilities across the district by the Council.

Work continues at the site to complete the underlying ground works for the new 3G pitch before the specialist surface is laid.

A visible transformation has already taken place on the site of the former police station adjacent to the existing leisure centre, with the removal of the boundary walls and opening up of the site.