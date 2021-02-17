CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster have continued to decline

CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster have continued to decline – but are still the highest in Northern Ireland, with the BT71 postcode area top of the Covid charts, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
Meanwhile, a further seven coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now sitting at 182.
Sadly, the Covid-19 related death toll in Northern Ireland reached 2,000 on Monday following the announcement of a further four deaths.


