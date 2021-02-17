FOUR young Benburb siblings are clocking up dozens of miles on their bicycles in a quest to raise money for charity.

FOUR Benburb siblings are clocking up dozens of miles on their bicycles in a quest to raise money and help feed starving youngsters in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The quartet are cycling laps of Benburb Park in the rain, hail or shine (or snow!), in aid of Mary’s Meals, which provides life-changing meals to some of the world’s poorest children every school day.

The kind-hearted Mallon children initially set out to raise £500 - but thanks to the genorosity of their supporters, they’ve smashed their target and the total now sits at £2,562.32 … and counting!



