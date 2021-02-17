TRIBUTES have been paid to former Dungannon Mayor Mr Robert (Bob) Mulligan, whose funeral took place on Saturday.

The long-serving Clogher Valley UUP Councillor died peacefully at his home at Glenhoy Road in Augher on Thursday last following a period of illness. He was in his 83rd year.

A public representative for over a quarter of a century, during which he held the position of Mayor on three occasions, Mr Mulligan has been described as someone who “took great pride in representing the community”.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase the Tyrone Courier digital ePaper using this link:

20210217tyronecourier