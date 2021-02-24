A property rental listing stating ‘no foreign nationals may apply’ has led to an uproar.

A property listing published for a vacant rental property in Dungannon that stipulated ‘no foreign nationals may apply’ has led to an uproar.

The ad, which appeared on Gumtree rather than one of the more regulated major property portals, was quickly taken down after a social media storm blew up over its wording.

This said: “Four-bed semi situated in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon. Two single bedrooms, two double bedrooms. Separate basement. Unfurnished. Does include gas oven, fridge freezer, table and chairs.

“Would ideally suit a local family who knows the area. Foreign nationals need not apply. Viewings from March 10.”

The listing was for a four bedroom, semi-detached house in Moygashel, available for rent.

Local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn reported the ad to the Police, said: “This is the 21st Century, this type of discrimination has no place within our society and for someone to think they have the right to place such criteria is outrageous.

“This is the type of language that Irish people used to endure in America when they were discriminated against along with other minorities, and now for it to happen in our own country is unacceptable.”



