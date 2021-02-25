A Dungannon councillor has called on Mid-Ulster District Council to explore the possibility of creating a town centre forum in Dungannon.

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s development committee, Councillor Dominic Molloy set out his concerns at how the town centre is managed in comparison to other towns in the borough like Coalisland, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

“I know there have been major changes in how business is done and how it will be done going forward,” said Cllr Molloy.

“I would ask Fiona (McKeown, Council’s head of economic development) and the Chief Executive (Adrian McCreesh) if we could start some exploratory work around the possibility of a town centre forum for Dungannon.