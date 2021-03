A POPULAR chip shop in the centre of Cookstown has been badly damaged in a blaze at the weekend.

The fire broke out at the Brewery Lane Grill chip shop at William Street on Saturday evening.

Two fire appliances from Cookstown Fire Station and two appliances from Dungannon Fire Station attended the fire, which broke out in the premises at around 8.22pm.

