Speedwell Trust celebrates its 30th Anniversary

THIS year is a significant one for the Speedwell Trust which celebrates its 30th Anniversary of outstanding cross-community work through education.

The Speedwell Trust was established in 1991 at Parkanaur Forest Park with the key aim of bringing children from Catholic and Protestant schools together to enjoy curriculum-based programmes which were hosted mostly in the forest environment.

Throughout its 30 years, it has developed considerable links within the communities with which it has worked and has kept its mission at the heart of its work.

