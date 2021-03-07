A MAGHERA businessman has opened his heart about how things are far from rosy in the garden centre trade at the minute because of the twin storm clouds of lockdown and Brexit.

In a frank and honest interview with the Tyrone Courier, William Montgomery, from Montgomery Nurseries and Garden Centre, said the last year has been “an absolute nightmare” due to the trading difficulties brought about by Covid restrictions.

And he’s pleading with Stormont to allow him to reopen and start selling again, so that can try to nurture some green shoots of recovery.

Read the full story in this weeks Tyrone Courier

Purchase a copy of the digital epaper here:

epaper 20210303 tyronecourier