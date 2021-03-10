Family escapes accidental house fire in the middle of the night

A FAMILY of five escaped a blaze at their home on the Donaghmore Road, Dungannon at the weekend.

Police said emergency services in the town quickly became aware of a significant house fire taking hold in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to the scene.

Flames from the fire were visible across Dungannon town.

Police received multiple 999 calls and crews assisted neighbours in getting the family out of the house and moved to safety.

Four Fire Service Appliances, two from Dungannon, one from Pomeroy and one from Portadown, attended the scene in addition to the Ambulance Service. All occupants of the house were taken into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used two jets and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.

Police told the Courier: "The accidental fire took hold of the home at a ridiculous speed.

"After they had received medical attention, the family was brought to Dungannon Police Station where we looked after them while a Housing Executive team worked on emergency accommodation."

Police praised the team efforts involved in dealing with the incident: "It was a great example of everyone working so well together to prevent a tragedy and then assisting in the aftermath to help those when they needed it most."

