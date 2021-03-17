Infection rate in Mid-Ulster has risen slightly over the last week

THE coronavirus infection rate in Mid-Ulster has risen slightly over the last week and is the highest in Northern Ireland, although the rate still remains in double figures, according to statistics released by the Department of Health on Monday.
Sadly, there were four further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now sitting at 199.


Two pages on latest Covid news in this week's Courier.

