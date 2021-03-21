Application to convert storage containers on a site in Moneymore to cafe & museum rejected by Council



A PLANNING application to convert storage containers on a site in Moneymore into a two-storey sports cafe and museum has been rejected by Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee.

The application, lodged by agent Bronagh Gordon on behalf of applicant ARK Kingdom Ministry, sought permission to provide four storage containers to be used as a two-storey sports cafe and museum at lands to the east and north east of 21 Turnaface Road.

