A TYRONE haulier has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.

A TYRONE haulier has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.

A TYRONE haulier has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer in Essex.
Caolan Gormley, 23, of Kedew Road in Caledon, faces a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration.
The bodies were discovered in Grays on 23rd October 2019. A hearing at Southend Magistrates' Court was told Mr Gormley did not face manslaughter charges.

Full story in this week's Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271