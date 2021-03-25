Council urged to re-engage with the Education Authority (EA) and deliver better facilities for the people of Moy.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Council’s development committee by Councillor Dominic Molloy who told the chamber the village “deserves no less” than others in the district.
Cllr Molloy said plans for a shared education campus in the village are advancing with the developers hopeful of entering into public consultation on the scheme by the end of the year.

Full story in this week's Courier.

