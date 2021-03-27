Mid Ulster District Council urged to inspect the town’s public realm for defects.

Mid Ulster District Council urged to inspect the town’s public realm for defects.

A COOKSTOWN councillor has urged Mid Ulster District Council to inspect the town’s public realm for defects.
Speaking at a meeting of Council’s environment committee, Councillor John McNamee said he wanted officers to carry out an inspection of the public realm and record the defects on pavings and kerbs.
“We have seen for this past while, different utilities in the town doing work and there is different damage to different parts of the public realm,” said Cllr McNamee.
“I want to make sure that those responsible for this damage are held accountable.”

Full story in this week's Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271