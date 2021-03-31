'Back Off' - Foster's abortion warning to Lewis

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster told Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to "back off" on the abortion issue during the Northern Ireland Executive's Press briefing in Dungannon on Thursday last.
Earlier, Mr Lewis defended the UK Government’s introduction of new powers compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws.
Mrs Foster said the DUP’s approach is that “both lives matter”.

Full story and reaction in this week's Courier.

