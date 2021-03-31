Mid-Ulster District Council opposed to the opening of a British Government office in Belfast.

Mid-Ulster District Council is to write to the First and deputy First Minister setting out its opposition to the opening of a British Government office in Belfast.

A motion on the matter which came before a meeting of the nationalist-controlled council was tabled by Sinn Fein Carntogher representative, Councillor Cora Corry and was supported by her party colleagues, SDLP councillors, two independent councillors and Aontu representative, Councillor Denise Mullen.

All DUP and UUP councillors voted against the motion.

