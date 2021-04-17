Condemnation of Graffiti which appeared on the Council’s offices in Cookstown last night

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, has condemned the graffiti which appeared on the Council’s offices in Cookstown last night:



“These are civic offices where we our residents come to register births, deaths, marriages, where we provide crucial public services, from building control to economic development and from where we also operate our local bin collection services.



“To see the offices defaced in this way is completely unacceptable. This should be a safe, shared space for our residents and for our staff and such vandalism is an attack on local public services, as well as local democracy.



“I condemn it and I call on all elected representatives to do likewise”.

