Mid-Ulster District Council reject Ulster Unionist request to light up council’s civic buildings to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary.

Mid-Ulster District Council’s policy and resource committee has voted to reject an Ulster Unionist Party request to light up council’s civic buildings to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary.

At the monthly meeting of the national-controlled council, UUP councillor Trevor Wilson proposed that Council’s policy and resources committee consider his request to light up Council’s civic buildings on May 5 to mark the 100th Anniversary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

The paper brought before April’s meeting of the committee included a request to light up designated buildings on May 3 to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein Councillors, however, were opposed to the proposal.



