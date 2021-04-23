“The words don’t dance on the page any more,” said 10-year-old Gilnahirk Primary School student, Emma Teague from Castlereagh following her final Schoolvision appointment in March 2021 at McCrystal Opticians in Dungannon.

In 2018, Emma, then aged seven, started the Schoolvision programme with qualified optician and owner of McCrystal Opticians in Dungannon, Noel McCrystal.

Emma’s results over the course of the past three years have been remarkable, with a significant improvement across all key metrics, including Emma’s reading speed dramatically increasing by 140%.

