Residents show their love for Washingbay with huge litter lift

WASHINGBAY and the surrounding roads and lanes saw a large and enthusiastic gathering of locals and visitors who turned out for the annual Washingbay Spring Litter Lift on Saturday, March 27.

Pride in place was demonstrated by families, teenagers, more mature residents, and some friends from across the Blackwater by their efforts in ensuring that the local roads and byways were showing their Sunday best in the run-up to Easter.

It was fitting on the 100th anniversary of the death of the Ardboe poet, John Canavan, who sang the praises of Lough Neagh and its beautiful surroundings and who expressed the longing of an emigrant in a far off place for his native home:

“Shall my cot e’re land on the banks of Bann, Coney Island or Roskeen. Shall I ever stray by the Washingbay, the weary trout to coy ...” that we express the same love of our native place, our dúchais, by caring for it.

To this end, the organisers, Muintir na Mointeach and Derrylaughan Kevin Barrys GAC, have obtained a number of litter pickers. These are available for loan to those from the area who may want to look after perhaps the stretch of road along their own frontage.

To book the loan of a picker, ask a committee member from the community group who will organise the loan for you.

Congratulations to all who turned out and keep up the good work!