Charis Cancer Care celebrates 11 years

Charis Cancer Care is celebrating 11 years of serving the community and supporting those affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.

The centre first opened in March 2010, providing a range of holistic and complementary therapies to individuals affected by cancer.

Charis Cancer Care works in conjunction with clinical treatments for cancer, with professional and experienced staff offering clients every form of support that is possible.

Charis also supports the families and loved ones of those living with cancer or anyone bereaved by cancer.

All of the services are completely free of charge, and usually take place at Charis Cancer Care Centre, situated overlooking the serene Lough Fea just outside of Cookstown.

The registered charity has welcomed nearly 10,000 clients since opening, and recently completed a refurbishment to the centre, allowing them to increase capacity to meet demand.

www.chariscancercare.org