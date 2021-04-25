SKATEBOARDING - a popular past-time in Mid-Ulster in the mid 1970s - could be making a welcome return!

A Portadown councillor has said a group of youngsters requesting local skating and scootering facilities are delighted with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s response.

At the start of March, Councillor Julie Flaherty brought a request to Council’s leisure and community services committee for such local facilities.

Cllr Flaherty explained she had been contacted by a group of “young lads” and their mothers about the possibility of Council providing a skating and scootering facilities in the local area.

At the time, Council officers confirmed they were happy to look into the request and speaking at March’s monthly meeting of Council, the Ulster Unionist Party councillor explained the young people are delighted their voices have been heard.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase a digital copy using the link below:

epaper 20210421 tyronecourier