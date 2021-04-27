Dual-language signage vandalised

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

THE chair of Mid-Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, has condemned the vandalism of dual-language signage across the district.

“I condemn all acts of vandalism on dual-language signage across Mid Ulster,” said Cllr McGuigan.

“Already this year there have been 15 incidents and a total of 31 from this time last year.

“I would call on those carrying out this needless destruction to please desist immediately. All such vandalism to Council property is reported to the police.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271