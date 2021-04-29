A total of 110 people in Mid-Ulster tested positive in the past seven days

A total of 110 people in Mid-Ulster tested positive in the past seven days
A total of 110 people in Mid-Ulster tested positive in the past seven days and the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mid-Ulster stands at 205.


A total of 86,512 first dose vaccinations and 37,181 second dose vaccinations have been given out by the Southern Trust.
In the Northern Trust 92,454 first doses have been distributed with 33,391 second doses.

THE vaccine programme in Northern Ireland is now fully open for those aged 35 to 39. If possible, booking for the vaccination centres should be done online at: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

