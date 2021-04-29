Loyalist parade through the village of Moygashel on Saturday night.

Loyalist parade through the village of Moygashel on Saturday night.

Around 200 loyalists staged a parade through the village of Moygashel on Saturday night.
Police prevented the crowd walking through Moygashel from getting on to the Moy Road, which leads to the M1 motorway.
Demonstrators carried placards criticising the PSNI and the Northern Ireland protocol. Footage of the parade on social media appears to show bandsmen, some who were masked, parading to Police lines, where the road was blocked by PSNI Land Rovers.

Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase a digital copy of the paper from our online news stand using the link below:

epaper 20210428 tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271