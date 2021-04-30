Council refuses to apologise over flag

MEMBERS of Mid-Ulster District Council have rejected a proposal calling for Council to apologise for not flying the Union Flag at half mast from Council buildings following the passing of HRH Prince Philip.

The vote on the proposal, brought forward by DUP group leader, Councillor Paul McLean was split down ideological lines. All 25 nationalist/republican councillors voted against the proposal while all 15 unionist councillors voted in support.

