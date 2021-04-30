New £1.4m Centra Dunman shop and filling station creates 35 jobs

THE owners of a new ￡1.4 million shop and filling station in Cookstown have told how they've been “overwhelmed” by the support and well wishes they've received from the local community during their successful first week of trading.

Centra Dunman, on the Moneymore Road, opened its doors last week, creating 35 new jobs in the area.

The men behind this fantastic new addition to the Cookstown retail experience are brothers Peter, Daniel and Declan Conway.

From a well-known local business family, their latest venture proved to be a labour of love for the trio.

Centra Dunman – the 100th Centra store to open in Northern Ireland - has been three years in the making, from start to finish, and last year, when the Covid pandemic struck, the Conways showed tremendous determination to press ahead with their plans in such an uncertain trading environment.



Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave NI pictured with the Conway family marking the opening of their Centra Store and Go Forecourt at Dunman. AB211705

