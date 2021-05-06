Michelle O’Neill makes return visit to her old primary school in Coalisland

Michelle O’Neill makes return visit to her old primary school in Coalisland

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has paid a visit to Primate Dixon Primary School in Coalisland, the school she attended as a child.

THE deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has paid a visit to Primate Dixon Primary School in Coalisland, the school she attended as a child.
The deputy First Minister praised the enthusiasm and resilience of the young people and the outstanding efforts of the school in supporting pupils and their families through the challenges of the pandemic.
Michelle O’Neill said: “I was delighted to visit Primate Dixon to speak to the pupils about their experiences of the last year, listen to their concerns and hear their hopes for the future"

Full report in this week's Courier

Digital version available to purchase using this link

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271