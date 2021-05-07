FUNDING from the Housing Executive has encouraged some Mid-Ulster residents to get more green-fingered in the garden.

Allocating £1,300.14 to Tamnamore Community Development Association, the Housing Executive awarded the funds through its Community Grant Scheme.

Tamnamore Community Development Association used these funds to encourage local tenants and residents to take pride in their gardens and community, with displays of vegetables and flowers.

They are also hoping to create a green group for garden enthusiasts, which will allow local residents to come together and share their knowledge of green spaces and gardens.

