BMI Trailers hosting Open-Door evenings this week

BMI Trailers hosting Open-Door evenings this week

BMI Trailers, Granville Industrial Estate, Dungannon, is hosting Open-Door evenings on Tuesday 11th and Thursday 13th May from 6.30 pm to 8.30pm. The manufacturing company will be opening their doors to let local people see what they do and to let you be part of it and are offering new career opportunities in many departments.

See special feature on BMI Trailers on Page 12 of this week's Courier.

Link to Digital epaper of this week's Courier below:

epaper 20210512 tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271