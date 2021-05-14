Poots announces £75million investment in CAFRE campuses

A £75million investment in CAFRE campuses will underpin future sustainable growth of the Northern Ireland agri-food industry, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots MLA has said.

Both campuses at Loughry and Greenmount will undergo a significant refurbishment programme which will include new modern student accommodation and high-tech facilities to support student learning.

The announcement has been welcomed by Keith Buchanan MLA and Councillor Mark Glasgow

 

