Poots announces £75million investment in CAFRE campuses
A £75million investment in CAFRE campuses will underpin future sustainable growth of the Northern Ireland agri-food industry, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots MLA has said.
Both campuses at Loughry and Greenmount will undergo a significant refurbishment programme which will include new modern student accommodation and high-tech facilities to support student learning.
The announcement has been welcomed by Keith Buchanan MLA and Councillor Mark Glasgow
