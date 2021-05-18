Tuesday 18 May 2021 9:05
This week's front & back pages
Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:
For Digital ePaper Click Here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Legend Dennis Taylor hangs up his snooker cue after 49 years gracing the green baize
Swifts march on in Irish Cup
THANKFUL TO BE ALIVE
RICHARD BULLICK: European Super League a step too far
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
Tobermore and Ulster Rugby are perfect match!
Darren Clarke claims back-to-back wins
Hospitality will re-open fully, with mitigations, on May 24.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271